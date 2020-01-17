‘America’s Got Talent’ judges: Do you love Alesha Dixon or miss Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” went through a major overhaul for the second season of “AGT: The Champions.” Two of the four judges from season 14 of “AGT” — newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough — were bounced from the panel and replaced by returning fan favorite Heidi Klum and newcomer Alesha Dixon, who sits alongside Simon Cowell on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Alesha is a singer who first found fame as part of the trio Mis-Teeq. She joined the BGT” panel in 2012. She and Simon sit in judgment with Amanda Holden, who has been with the show since its start in 2007, and actor/writer David Walliams who also joined in 2012.

Gabrielle proved to have an eye for talent when she gave her Golden Buzzer to singer/pianist Kodi Lee. He went on to win “America’s Got Talent” 2019. Surprisingly, he does not number among the 40 acts vying for the win on season 2 of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

