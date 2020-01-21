‘America’s Got Talent’ judges: Who’s your favorite – Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum or Howie Mandel? [POLL]

The second season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” saw a major change in the judging panel. Two of the four judges from season 14 of “AGT” — newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough — were replaced by returning fan favorite Heidi Klum and newcomer Alesha Dixon, who sits alongside Simon Cowell on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Which one of these “AGT” fearsome foursome is your favorite? Take a read of their official NBC bios and then vote in our poll. And be sure to sound off on those among the panel that you love and love to hate in the comments section.

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon is a singer/songwriter, author, host, model, philanthropist, entrepreneur and fashion designer. Dixon rose to fame as founding member of the girl group Mis-Teeq. The BRIT-nominated, MOBO Award-winning group scored seven Top 10 singles and released two double-platinum-selling albums. She’s also featured in the iconic N.E.R.D. music video “She Wants to Move.” In 2007, Dixon won the hit BBC show “Strictly Come Dancing,” receiving the highest marks ever. She would return as a judge for three seasons. Dixon signed a solo deal in 2008 with Atlantic Records and released the platinum-selling album “The Alesha Show,” which included the hits “The Boy Does Nothing,” “Breathe Slow” and “Let’s Get Excited.” The disc garnered a BRIT nomination and was followed by a sold-out UK tour and three further albums.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is a record company executive, television and film producer and global TV icon. Known for his eye for talent and candid verdicts, Cowell has completely transformed popular culture through his entertainment enterprise. Cowell’s joint venture with Sony Music, titled Syco Entertainment, is one of the world’s leading global music, film and TV production companies and is responsible for some of the most successful global music and TV franchises. Artists signed to Syco Music include One Direction, Little Mix, Susan Boyle, Ella Henderson, Il Divo, Labrinth, Fifth Harmony, Fleur East and Collabro.

Heidi Klum

Heid Klum is a major star in the fashion and entertainment world. Having established herself as a top model, making great impact for such clients as Victoria’s Secret and appearing on the covers of pop-culture mainstays including the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Klum’s career has taken many new directions.

Howie Mandel

Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. Mandel also serves as executive producer of many shows with his production company, Alevy Productions. Previously, Mandel received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for “Deal or No Deal” and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host for the syndicated version of the show.