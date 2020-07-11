‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Judges awed by Lightwave Theatre Company’s life-size puppet show [WATCH]

The final audition episode of “America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday, July 14, but if you can’t wait that long, NBC has released a sneak peek of what’s sure to become one of the year’s most viral acts. Lightwave Theatre Company is a life-size puppet show unlike anything that’s ever graced the “AGT” stage. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara (but not Heidi Klum as she’s still out sick with a fever) are awed by the act, which involves a little girl encountering a homeless dog. Watch the “AGT” audition video above.

Before the four Romanian puppeteers step out on stage, they tease their act to Terry Crews. “[We do] life-size puppetry … like you,” they say, to which the heavily muscled host laughs in response. “What we want to transmit to the American people is to be there for one another, to be generous,” the group tells the camera. “We like to give people hope with the stories we are presenting on stage.”

The trio of judges watch as the “America’s Got Talent” crew sets up the stage for Lightwave Theatre Company’s original show. Sofia remarks how the act requires “a lot of preparation,” with Simon adding how “the logistics on this are quite amazing.” You can hear a pin drop as the crew members go to work, especially as there’s no audience in the theater because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The lights go dark and the act begins, with Ruelle‘s haunting song “Carry You” serving as the backdrop for the story of a young girl in a red dress making friends with a scruffy white dog. At one point Simon takes off his glasses so he can “really see” the performance — hey, does that mean he hasn’t been able to see all of the other acts this season?! The cute scene takes a dangerous turn when a car arrives, speeding right toward the girl. The dog quickly jumps into action and saves her from certain death.

Find out what the judges have to say about Lightwave Theatre Company when the episode airs Tuesday, July 14 on NBC. This will be the last auditions round of Season 15, but a special “best-of auditions” episode will air the following week on July 21. The revamped Judge Cuts are then scheduled for July 28.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions