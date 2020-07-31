‘America’s Got Talent’ live show preview for August 11, 2020: Roberta Battaglia, Archie Williams among first group of 11 ‘AGT’ acts

Now that the “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 auditions and Judge Cuts rounds are a thing of the past, it’s time to gear up for the all-important live shows, in which 44 acts will perform for America’s vote. Tour our photos above for a preview of the first group of 11 “AGT” quarter-finalists that will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. This group notably includes one Golden Buzzer: Sofia Vergara‘s child singer Roberta Battaglia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the entire season has had to be re-structured, including the live shows. Several of the acts who initially auditioned online during the remote auditions due to stay-at-home orders will now come to Hollywood to perform, despite there not being a live studio audience. Host Terry Crews returned for this 15th season, as did judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum; new judge Sofia joined the “AGT” crew for the first time.

“America’s Got Talent” voting results will be revealed on Wednesday, August 12, with five acts going through to the semifinals. During the Wednesday night show, fans will have a chance to save an act in jeopardy during the telecast, via the “Dunkin’ Save.” Here is the list:

Archie Williams

Age: 59

Talent: Singing

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Bello and Annaliese Nock

Ages: 50, 23

Talent: Daredevil Duo

Hometown: TBA

Divas and Drummers of Compton

Ages: 3-20

Talent: Dance & Percussion Group

Hometown: Los Angeles

Double Dragon

Ages: 32

Talent: Singing Duo

Hometown: San Francisco

Feng E

Age: 12

Talent: Ukulelist

Hometown: TBA

FrenchieBabyy

Age: 25

Talent: Contortionist Dancer

Hometown: TBA

Michael Yo

Age: 45

Talent: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Houston

Pork Chop Revue

Ages: 9-68

Talent: Pig Tricks Act

Hometown: TBA

Roberta Battaglia — Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

Age:10

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Shaquira McGrath

Age: 26

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia

Simon and Maria

Ages: 12-10

Talent: Salsa Duo

Hometown: Colombia

