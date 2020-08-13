‘America’s Got Talent’ live show preview for August 18: Second group of 11 ‘AGT’ quarter-finalists

For the “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 live shows, 44 acts will perform for America’s vote across four weeks. Tour our photos above for a preview of the second group of 11 “AGT” quarter-finalists that will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. This group notably includes one Golden Buzzer: Terry Crews‘ homeless choir Voices of our City Choir. (See who made it through from the first group.)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the entire season had to be re-structured, including the all-important live shows. Several of the acts who initially auditioned online due to stay-at-home orders will now come to Hollywood to perform, despite there not being a live studio audience. Terry returned for this 15th season, as did judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. New judge Sofia Vergara joined the “AGT” crew for the first time. After Simon broke his back, he was replaced on the panel by Kelly Clarkson.

Voices of our City Choir
Ages: 21-80
Talent: Choir
Hometown: San Diego, California

Spyros Bros
Ages: 23-25
Talent: Diabolo Duo
Hometown: New York City

Kelvin Dukes
Age: 14
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals
Age: 9
Talent: Dog Tricks Act
Hometown: Weston, Florida

BAD Salsa
Ages: 16-21
Talent: Salsa Duo
Hometown: India

Daneliya Tuleshova
Age: 14
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Astana, Kazakhstan

Bonavega
Age: 31
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Toledo, Ohio

Kameron Ross
Age: 30
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Vincent Marcus
Age: 30
Talent: Impressionist
Hometown: Los Angeles

Jonathan Goodwin
Age: 40
Talent: Daredevil
Hometown: Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom

The Shape
Ages: 15-19
Talent: Dance Group
Hometown: Alhambra, California

