‘America’s Got Talent’ live show preview for August 18: Second group of 11 ‘AGT’ quarter-finalists

For the “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 live shows, 44 acts will perform for America’s vote across four weeks. Tour our photos above for a preview of the second group of 11 “AGT” quarter-finalists that will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. This group notably includes one Golden Buzzer: Terry Crews‘ homeless choir Voices of our City Choir. (See who made it through from the first group.)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the entire season had to be re-structured, including the all-important live shows. Several of the acts who initially auditioned online due to stay-at-home orders will now come to Hollywood to perform, despite there not being a live studio audience. Terry returned for this 15th season, as did judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. New judge Sofia Vergara joined the “AGT” crew for the first time. After Simon broke his back, he was replaced on the panel by Kelly Clarkson.

Voices of our City Choir

Ages: 21-80

Talent: Choir

Hometown: San Diego, California

Spyros Bros

Ages: 23-25

Talent: Diabolo Duo

Hometown: New York City

Kelvin Dukes

Age: 14

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals

Age: 9

Talent: Dog Tricks Act

Hometown: Weston, Florida

BAD Salsa

Ages: 16-21

Talent: Salsa Duo

Hometown: India

Daneliya Tuleshova

Age: 14

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Astana, Kazakhstan

SEE Kelly Clarkson (‘America’s Got Talent’): ‘I have waited years’ to replace Simon Cowell, she laughs during ‘AGT’ live show

Bonavega

Age: 31

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Toledo, Ohio

Kameron Ross

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Vincent Marcus

Age: 30

Talent: Impressionist

Hometown: Los Angeles

Jonathan Goodwin

Age: 40

Talent: Daredevil

Hometown: Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom

The Shape

Ages: 15-19

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: Alhambra, California

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.