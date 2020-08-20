‘America’s Got Talent’ live show preview for August 25: Meet the 3rd group of 11 ‘AGT’ quarter-finalists

For the “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 live shows, 44 acts will perform for America’s vote across four weeks. Tour our photos above for a preview of the third group of 11 “AGT” quarter-finalists that will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. This group notably includes two Golden Buzzers: Heidi Klum‘s singer Cristina Rae and Simon Cowell‘s dance act WAFFLE Crew.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the entire season had to be re-structured, including the all-important live shows. Several of the acts who initially auditioned online due to stay-at-home orders will now come to Hollywood to perform, despite there not being a live studio audience. Host Terry Crews returned for this 15th season, as did judges Simon, Heidi and Howie Mandel. New judge Sofia Vergara joined the “AGT” crew for the first time. After Simon broke his back, he was replaced on the panel by a rotating guest judge.

Cristina Rae

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Alan Silva

Age: 38

Talent: Aerialist

Hometown: Las Vegas

Malik Dope

Age: 27

Talent: Drummer

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Annie Jones

Age: 12

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Victoria, Australia

Bone-Breakers

Age: 22-24

Talent: Contortion Dance Group

Hometown: Conakry, Republic of Guinea

Dance Town Family

Age: 8-35

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: Miami

Sheldon Riley

Age: 21

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Max Major

Age: 33

Talent: Magician

Hometown: Las Vegas

Thomas Day

Age: 17

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Brentwood, California

Usama Siddiquee

Age: 29

Talent: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: New York City

WAFFLE Crew

Age: 23-26

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: New York City

