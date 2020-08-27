‘America’s Got Talent’ live show preview for September 1: Meet the 4th group of ‘AGT’ quarter-finalists

For the “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 live shows, 44 acts will perform for America’s vote across four weeks. Tour our photos above for a preview of the fourth group of 11 “AGT” quarter-finalists that will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. This group notably includes one Golden Buzzer: Howie Mandel‘s spoken word artist Brandon Leake.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the entire season had to be re-structured, including the all-important live shows. Several of the acts who initially auditioned online due to stay-at-home orders will now come to Hollywood to perform, despite there not being a live studio audience. Host Terry Crews returned for this 15th season, as did judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie. New judge Sofia Vergara joined the “AGT” crew for the first time. After Simon broke his back, he missed the live shows as he stayed home to recover.

Alex Hooper

Age: 35

Talent: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Bello Sisters

Ages: 14-22

Talent: Acrobatic Trio

Hometown: Italy

Brandon Leake

Age: 27

Talent: Spoken Word Poet

Hometown: Stockton, California

C.A. Wildcats

Ages: 13-29

Talent: Cheerleading Group

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Celina Graves

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: San Diego, California

Divas & Drummers of Compton

Ages: 3-20

Talent: Dance & Percussion Group

Hometown: Los Angeles

Kenadi Dodds

Age: 15

Talent: Singer & Guitarist

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Lightwave Theatre Company

Ages: 32-35

Talent: Puppeteer Act

Hometown: Bucharest, Romania

Noah Epps

Age: 12

Talent: Dancer

Hometown: Virginia

Resound

Ages: 26-30

Talent: Vocal Harmony Trio

Hometown: TBA

Thomas Day

Age: 17

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Brentwood, California

