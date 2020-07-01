‘America’s Got Talent’: Michael Yo goes from interviewing the judges to making them laugh [WATCH]

It’s not often, or ever, that one of the “America’s Got Talent” acts has already met all of the celebrity judges prior to their first audition. But in comedian Michael Yo‘s case, he was already familiar with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and even the missing Heidi Klum before he took the stage on Tuesday night. As a previous host and reporter on E!, Michael had the chance to interview each of the judges years ago. Now, in his quest to live out his dream he’s come to “AGT” in order to make them laugh. Watch his comedy set above.

SEE Texas cheer team auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’ without an audience: ‘We’re gonna be cheering for you,’ says Sofia Vergara [WATCH]

Of course Simon wanted to know which of them Michael enjoyed interviewing the most, but I’m going to chalk his answer of “Simon” up as his first official joke of the audition. And from there his set was actually one of the funniest we’ve seen in a while! He focused many of his jokes on the frustrations of getting older, like waking up sore and craving a predictable lifestyle.

When he started talking about “sleep math,” he had the entire panel nodding in agreement with the concept of planning your night out around how much sleep you’ll get that night. It’s quite an impressive feat for him to own an audience when performing in front of an empty auditorium and a dais of four judges.

SEE Ex-Olympian Shevon Nieto earns standing ovation on ‘America’s Got Talent’ after powerful song about perseverance [WATCH]

The pressure was really on, but Michael was a total hit. After Howie complimented his voice and rhythm and when Simon began telling Michael how much he loved his attitude and story, Michael began crying tears of joy and relief, realizing that his dream of making a career of comedy was finally coming true. All of the judges loved him so much that they gave him an enthusiastic set of yes votes, sending him to the next round.

Michael will be seen again in the judges’ cuts round where we will have to compete against other successful acts from this season for a chance to make the live show. What did you think of his comedy — is he funniest enough to make it all the way to the finals and even win?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions