‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals 3 predictions: 6 eliminated acts will be Usama Siddiquee, Bone-Breakers …

All week long, “America’s Got Talent” fans have been making their predictions for which acts from the 3rd night of Quarterfinals will advance to the next round, and which ones will be eliminated. Five acts will make it through to the Semifinals during the Wednesday, August 26 results show thanks to a mix of America’s overnight votes, the Dunkin’ Save the the judges’ pick. That means six acts are about to have their dreams shattered on NBC’s reality TV show.

Based on our readers’ odds, things are looking good for these five acts: singer Cristina Rae (Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer), dance act WAFFLE Crew (Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer), aerialist Alan Silva, singer Sheldon Riley and mentalist Max Major. Judge Howie Mandel praised the collective group for helping to create the best live show so far in Season 15.

That means the other six acts are in danger of going home, according to our users’ elimination predictions. They are: singer Annie Jones, contortionist group Bone-Breakers, salsa dancers Dance Town Family, singer Nolan Neal, comedian Usama Siddiquee and drummer Malik Dope.

Here’s a closer look at the six acts who are predicted to be eliminated on the August 26 episode. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ odds?

Annie Jones

Age: 12

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Victoria, Australia

Bone-Breakers

Age: 22-24

Talent: Contortion Dance Group

Hometown: Conakry, Republic of Guinea

Dance Town Family

Age: 8-35

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: Miami

Nolan Neal

Age: 39

Talent: Singer & Guitarist

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Usama Siddiquee

Age: 29

Talent: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: New York City

Malik Dope

Age: 27

Talent: Drummer

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

