‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals 1 predictions: 5 eliminated acts will be Pork Chop Revue, Double Dragon …

All week long, “America’s Got Talent” viewers have been making their predictions for which acts from the August 11 Quarterfinals will advance to the next round, and which ones will be eliminated. Five will make it through during Wednesday’s results show based on America’s overnight votes, with one more advancing thanks to the Dunkin’ Save. That means five acts are about to have their dreams shattered on NBC’s reality TV show.

Based on our readers’ odds, things are looking good for these six acts: singer Archie Williams, daredevil duo Bello and Annaliese Nock, ukuleleist Feng E, stand-up comedian Michael Yo, singer Shaquira McGrath and Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer, singer Roberta Battaglia.

That means the other five acts are in danger of going home, according to our users’ elimination predictions. They are: dance and percussion group Divas and Drummers of Compton, singing duo Double Dragon, contortionist dancer FrenchieBabyy, pig tricks act Pork Chop Revue and salsa duo Simon and Maria.

While the first live show went off without a hitch, things leading up to the event were less than predictable. Judge/producer Simon Cowell was involved in a bicycle accident over the weekend which led to him being replaced by “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson. Earlier this season Heidi Klum‘s fever took her out of commission during the auditions. And the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with the show’s schedule, resulting in the auditions and Judge Cuts being scaled back.

Here’s a closer look at the five acts who are predicted to be eliminated on the August 12 episode. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ odds?

Divas and Drummers of Compton

Ages: 3-20

Talent: Dance & Percussion Group

Hometown: Los Angeles

Double Dragon

Ages: 32

Talent: Singing Duo

Hometown: San Francisco

FrenchieBabyy

Age: 25

Talent: Contortionist Dancer

Hometown: TBA

Pork Chop Revue

Ages: 9-68

Talent: Pig Tricks Act

Hometown: TBA

Simon and Maria

Ages: 12-10

Talent: Salsa Duo

Hometown: Colombia

