Jonathan Goodwin, Kameron Ross among 2nd group of ‘America’s Got Talent’ quarter-finalists [WATCH]

Week two of the “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 live shows kicks off Tuesday, August 18, with the results being announced Wednesday, August 19. If you’re looking for a list of who’s performing from this second group of quarter-finalists, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down for the complete details on everyone from danger act Jonathan Goodwin to country singer Kameron Ross.
This group notably includes one Golden Buzzer: Terry Crews‘ homeless choir Voices of our City Choir, which hasn’t been seen since the season premiere. Terry will once again interview all 11 acts on the big stage at Universal Studios Hollywood, though from a safe distance out of caution for the coronavirus pandemic.
“AGT’s” 2020 panel of judges are Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell, with Simon still out of commission following his bike accident. Last week “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson filled in for Simon, joking she’s “waited years” to replace him ever since they first met when she was a contestant on “American Idol.”
Here’s the lineup for week two:
Voices of our City Choir
Ages: 21-80
Talent: Choir
Hometown: San Diego, California
Spyros Bros
Ages: 23-25
Talent: Diabolo Duo
Hometown: New York City
Kelvin Dukes
Age: 14
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals
Age: 9
Talent: Dog Tricks Act
Hometown: Weston, Florida
BAD Salsa
Ages: 16-21
Talent: Salsa Duo
Hometown: India
Daneliya Tuleshova
Age: 14
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Astana, Kazakhstan
Bonavega
Age: 31
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Toledo, Ohio
Kameron Ross
Age: 30
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Vincent Marcus
Age: 30
Talent: Impressionist
Hometown: Los Angeles
Jonathan Goodwin
Age: 40
Talent: Daredevil
Hometown: Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom
The Shape
Ages: 15-19
Talent: Dance Group
Hometown: Alhambra, California
