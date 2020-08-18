Jonathan Goodwin, Kameron Ross among 2nd group of ‘America’s Got Talent’ quarter-finalists [WATCH]

Week two of the “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 live shows kicks off Tuesday, August 18, with the results being announced Wednesday, August 19. If you’re looking for a list of who’s performing from this second group of quarter-finalists, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down for the complete details on everyone from danger act Jonathan Goodwin to country singer Kameron Ross.

This group notably includes one Golden Buzzer: Terry Crews‘ homeless choir Voices of our City Choir, which hasn’t been seen since the season premiere. Terry will once again interview all 11 acts on the big stage at Universal Studios Hollywood, though from a safe distance out of caution for the coronavirus pandemic.

“AGT’s” 2020 panel of judges are Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell, with Simon still out of commission following his bike accident. Last week “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson filled in for Simon, joking she’s “waited years” to replace him ever since they first met when she was a contestant on “American Idol.”

Here’s the lineup for week two:

Voices of our City Choir

Ages: 21-80

Talent: Choir

Hometown: San Diego, California

Spyros Bros

Ages: 23-25

Talent: Diabolo Duo

Hometown: New York City

Kelvin Dukes

Age: 14

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals

Age: 9

Talent: Dog Tricks Act

Hometown: Weston, Florida

BAD Salsa

Ages: 16-21

Talent: Salsa Duo

Hometown: India

Daneliya Tuleshova

Age: 14

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Astana, Kazakhstan

Bonavega

Age: 31

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Toledo, Ohio

Kameron Ross

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Vincent Marcus

Age: 30

Talent: Impressionist

Hometown: Los Angeles

Jonathan Goodwin

Age: 40

Talent: Daredevil

Hometown: Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom

The Shape

Ages: 15-19

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: Alhambra, California

