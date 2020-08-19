‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals 2 predictions: 6 eliminated acts will be Bonavega, Alexis Brownley …

For the past week, “America’s Got Talent” viewers have been making their predictions for which acts from the August 18 Quarterfinals will advance to the next round, and which ones will be eliminated. Five will make it through during Wednesday’s results show based on a mix of America’s overnight votes, the Dunkin’ Save the the judges’ pick. That means six acts are about to have their dreams shattered on NBC’s reality TV show.

Based on our readers’ odds, things are looking good for these five acts: dance duo BAD Salsa, teen singer Daneliya Tuleshova, child singer Kelvin Dukes, diabolo duo Spyros Brothers and Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer, Voices of our City Choir.

That means the other six acts are in danger of going home, according to our users’ elimination predictions. They are: rock singer Bonavega, dog act Alexis Brownley, dance group The Shape, impressionist Vincent Marcus, danger act Jonathan Goodwin and country singer Kameron Ross.

Here’s a closer look at the six acts who are predicted to be eliminated on the August 19 episode. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ odds?

Bonavega

Age: 31

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Toledo, Ohio

Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals

Age: 9

Talent: Dog Tricks Act

Hometown: Weston, Florida

The Shape

Ages: 15-19

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: Alhambra, California

Vincent Marcus

Age: 30

Talent: Impressionist

Hometown: Los Angeles

Jonathan Goodwin

Age: 40

Talent: Daredevil

Hometown: Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom

Kameron Ross

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

