‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals 4 predictions: 6 eliminated acts will be Broken Roots, Bello Sisters …

All week long, “America’s Got Talent” fans have been making their predictions for which acts from the 4th night of Quarterfinals will advance to the next round, and which ones will be eliminated. Five acts will make it through to the Semifinals during the Wednesday, September 2 results show thanks to a mix of America’s overnight votes, the Dunkin’ Save the the judges’ pick. That means six acts are about to have their dreams crushed on NBC’s reality TV show.

Based on our readers’ odds, things are looking good for these five acts: spoken word artist Brandon Leake, singer Celina Graves, singer Kenadi Dodds, puppetry group Lightwave Theatre Company and singing trio Resound. The judges sang all of their praises during Tuesday’s performance show.

That means the other six acts are in danger of going home, according to our users’ elimination predictions. They are: comedian Alex Hooper, acrobats Bello Sisters, cheer squad C.A. Wildcats, dance/drummer group Divas & Drummers of Compton, dancer Noah Epps and singing duo Broken Roots.

Here’s a closer look at the six acts that are predicted to be eliminated during the Sep. 2 episode. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ odds?

Alex Hooper

Age: 35

Talent: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Bello Sisters

Ages: 14-22

Talent: Acrobatic Trio

Hometown: Italy

C.A. Wildcats

Ages: 13-29

Talent: Cheerleading Group

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Divas & Drummers of Compton

Ages: 3-20

Talent: Dance & Percussion Group

Hometown: Los Angeles

Noah Epps

Age: 12

Talent: Dancer

Hometown: Virginia

Broken Roots

Age: 37-44

Talent: Singers & Guitarists

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

