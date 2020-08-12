‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 12 recap: Which five acts advanced to the semi-finals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” entered the final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the first live performance show and Wednesday with the first live results show of the summer. In this quarter-finals round, which will consist of four episodes, 11 acts per night will perform for the judges. On the August 11 live show, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were joined by Kelly Clarkson who stepped in for Simon Cowell, who is recovering from surgery for a broken back.

Of Tuesday’s 11 acts that performed, only five of them will advance to the next round, the semi-finals. Those 11 acts were: Roberta Battaglia, the child singer with the grown-up voice and Sofia’s Golden Buzzer, two other singers Archie Williams and Shaquira McGrath,daredevil duo father and daughter Bello & Annaliese Nock, salsa dancers Simon and Maria, animal tricks act Pork Chop Revue, ukulelist Feng E, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, entertainers Double Dragon, contortionist FrenchieBabyy, and stand-up comedian Michael Yo.

Below, follow along as we recap the results on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 12 in our minute-by-minute blog.

8:01 p.m. – Host Terry Crews announced that tonight we’re treated to two special performances from former winners, Mat Franco and Kodi Lee. Mat is the first magician to win the show and Kodi is the most recent winner.

