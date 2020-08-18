‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 13 recap: 2nd night of quarter-finals includes performances from Voices of Our City Choir and Kameron Ross [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” continued the final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the second live performance show of the summer. In this quarter-finals round, which consists of four episodes, 11 acts per night will perform for the judges. After each round of performances, three acts will advance to the semi-finals based on the overnight audience vote, then the 4th, 5th and 6th vote-getters will compete live for the Dunkin’ Save which one will earn and another will be saved by the judges.

After the August 11 performance show and August 12 results show, singers Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath, and Roberta Battaglia all advanced to the semi-finals based on the viewer votes. Sword swallower Brett Loudermilk was put through with the Dunkin’ Save audience vote and twin sisters Double Dragon were saved by the judges.

On the August 18 live show, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were joined by Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”) who stepped in for Simon Cowell, who is recovering from surgery for a broken back.

The line-up for the second night of quarter-finals on August 18 is led by the Golden Buzzer act from Terry Crews, homeless choral group Voices of Our City Choir. The other singing acts performing in this group are Kameron Ross, Kelvin Dukes, BONAVEGA, and Daneliya Tuleshova. The field of contenders is rounded out by dance group The Shape, salsa duo BAD Salsa, animal tricks act Alexis Brownley and the Puppy Pals, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, impressionist Vincent Marcus, and diabolo group Spyros Bros.

Below, follow along with our live blog as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 13 in our minute-by-minute blog.

