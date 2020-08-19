‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 14 recap: Which five acts advanced to the semi-finals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” continued the final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the second live performance show and Wednesday with the results of that show based on audience votes. In this quarter-finals round, which consists of four episodes, 11 acts per night will perform for the judges. On the August 18 live show, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were joined by Kenan Thompson who stepped in for Simon Cowell, who is still recovering from surgery for a broken back.

Of Tuesday’s 11 acts that performed, only five of them will advance to the next round, the semi-finals. Those 11 acts were: homeless choral group Voices of Our City Choir, singers Kameron Ross, Kelvin Dukes, BONAVEGA, and Daneliya Tuleshova,dance group The Shape, salsa duo BAD Salsa, animal tricks act Alexis Brownley and the Puppy Pals, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, impressionist Vincent Marcus, and diabolo group Spyros Bros.

The five that advance from this quarter-finals round will join the acts the have already made the semi-finals: singers Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath, and Roberta Battaglia, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, and twin sister entertainers Double Dragon.

Below, follow along as we recap the results on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 14 in our minute-by-minute blog.

