‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 15 recap: 3rd night of quarter-finals includes performances from Alan Silva and WAFFLE Crew [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” continued the final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the third live performance show of the summer. In this quarter-finals round, which consists of four episodes, 11 acts per night will perform for the judges. After each round of performances, three acts will advance to the semi-finals based on the overnight audience vote, then the 4th, 5th and 6th vote-getters will compete live for the Dunkin’ Save which one will earn and another will be saved by the judges.

On the August 25 live show, Simon Cowell was still absent while recovering from surgery, leaving Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on their own on the panel of judges. The line-up for this third night of quarter-finals was led by Simon’s Golden Buzzer act dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew and Heidi’s Golden Buzzer act singer Cristina Rae. They were joined by aerialist Alan Silva, dance crews Bone Breakers and Dance Town Family, drummer Malik Dope, magician Max Major, stand-up comedian Usama Siddiquee, and singers Annie Jones, Nolan Neals, and Sheldon Riley.

Based on performances from the August 11 and August 18 live shows the artists already in the semi-finals are: singers Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath, Daniela Tuleshova and Roberta Battaglia, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, twin sister entertainers Double Dragon, dancers BAD Salsa, choral group Voices of Our City Choir, diabolo duo Spyros Bros, and daredevil Jonathan Goodwin.

SEE Where are the first 14 ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners now: Find out what happened to your favorites

Below, follow along with our live blog as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 15 in our minute-by-minute blog.

8:04 p.m. – Up first tonight was Dance Town Family, performing from the rooftop of a beachside resort. The group danced Latin ballroom tonight, and the dancers of all ages that make up the group all contributed to number. Sofia called the routine perfection and praised their choreography and footwork. Howie and Heidi were both impressed that they were able to dance with such vigor even while wearing the masks.

8:14 p.m. – After singing an original song in his first audition, Nolan Neal decided to take the risk again this week with his song “Send Me a Butterfly.” It’s a slow guitar and piano ballad that showed off his raspy, textured voice and provided him an emotional moment. Heidi liked that she could hear the emotions of the song through his voice and Sofia thought it was a better song than the previous one. Surprisingly Howie was also on board with choice for an original song, despite usually being against them.

8:25 p.m. – For Usama Siddiquee‘s comedy set tonight he started off with a bit about his name and the awkward situation of it being yelled out by a friend in the middle of an airport. That bit continued for a while, serving as an example of how most of his jokes tonight were pushed too long. Heidi was very visibly not enjoying the set and didn’t really have anything to say about it aside from saying she was offended by the “tramp” joke directed at her. Sofia was more constructive in saying that his material tonight might have been “too risky.”

8:35 p.m. – Tonight W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew came to the show prepared to stand up for their community that suffered losses and constant unrest through the pandemic and lockdown. That they got to perform from a city set on Universal Studios lot meant that we actually got to see them in a recreation of their urban landscape element.

8:43 p.m. – Heidi called the performance “on point” and thought they made the use of the lot. Sofia said they’re “one of the coolest things” she’s seen in a long time and hopes that they get voted through to the semi-finals. Howie said that Simon was right to give them a Golden Buzzer because of their energy and their passion for what they do and where they come from.

8:47 p.m. – Annie Jones took on the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande hit “Rain on Me,” but by putting her own unique spin on it. They slowed down the first verse and then sped it up for the second for an arrangement very different from the original, but perfectly fit for Annie’s younger age. Heidi acknowledged that it’s not an easy song to sing, but that she thinks she should be proud of herself. Sofia liked that she was clearly having a good time and think she looked comfortable. Howie was more honest in saying that he liked her first performance more, but also said that he thinks she’s a star.

8:57 p.m. – Tonight Malik Dope dedicated his drumming performance to his father, a music inspiration for him and a driving force of why he is competing on the show. Live from an outdoor stage with fire and a ton of different drum sets to play from, Malik once again managed to create an unreal sense of energy and movement for an instrument that most people associate with just sitting there.

9:03 p.m. – Sofia thought this was a better performance than his previous one and wants to see him progress in the competition so that she can see where he takes the act next time. For Howie, this was his newest favorite act of the night and it really hit home for him that he’s so inspired by his dad in his art. Heidi said that his performance was jam-packed and there was not one moment to get bored.

9:07 p.m. – Because his first audition was a virtual one, tonight Max Major got to perform in front of the judges for the first time. That being said, he still performed his magic virtually with the on screen audience. He had each of them draw something on a pad of paper in their own homes and then connect with Howie one on one to do the same, revealing by the end that everyone drew a sunshine. Howie found the act “amazing” and said he’s worthy of going through to the semis. What Heidi really liked is that he also showed hints of how it was done and Sofia liked that he incorporated the virtual audience.

9:21 p.m. – The cool thing about Bone Breakers is that because there’s three of them, the contortionist aspect of it is masked by choreographed dancing that interacts with each other. In that sense it’s more entertaining than just one performer bending in ways that make you cringe. But that isn’t to say that the judges weren’t cringing through this entire performance. Heidi said she loved it and Howie called them his newest favorite act of the night because of its originality.

9:32 p.m. – We got to see Sheldon Riley create their look for tonight in the pre-package which created a larger sense of production to the performance. It was a glorious arrangement of the Kylie Minogue classic “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and delivered in a dramatic way that only Sheldon can manage. Sofia said that the performance style with the costumes and mystery of hiding creates something magical. Howie agreed, saying that the originality is something that sticks out and calls Sheldon a leader for allowing the mystery. Heidi liked the powerful voice and that they ended the song showing that off.

TOMORROW NIGHT: The results. Which five do you think will advance?

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges rankings: All 13 judges ranked from worst to best