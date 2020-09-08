‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 19 recap: First semi-final includes performances from Golden Buzzer acts Brandon Leake and Roberta Battaglia [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” moved on to the semi-final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the another live show featuring performances in a variety of formats–on stage, outdoors on the Universal Studios lot and some from elsewhere via satellite recording. In this semi-finals round, which consists of two episodes, 11 acts per night will perform for the judges, including wild card selections brought back after elimination in a previous round. After each round of performances, three acts will advance to the finals based on the overnight audience vote, then the 4th, 5th and 6th vote-getters will compete live for the Dunkin’ Save which one will earn and another will be saved by the judges.

On the September 8 live show, Simon Cowell was still absent while recovering from surgery, leaving Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on their own as the panel of judges. The line-up for this final night of semi-finals was led by two Golden Buzzer acts: spoken word artist Brandon Leake (Howie’s pick) and singer Roberta Battaglia (Sofia’s pick). Also in the group of 11 was Thomas Day, the singer who dropped out of the quarter-finals for personal reasons, and dance group Dance Town Family, who each come back to the semis as the two wild card picks. The group was rounded out by singers Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath, and Broken Roots, drummer Malik Dope, twin sister entertainers Double Dragon, aerialist Alan Silva, and diabolo duo Spyros Bros.

Below, follow along with our live blog as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 19 in our minute-by-minute blog.

8:03 p.m. – Kicking off the round was Double Dragon with a goal of giving the crowd a “fiesta” or party vibe. Once again they performed from the studio lot, using the film sets to great effect with a the perfect song choice, a remix of Lizzo‘s “Juice” and J Balvin‘s “Mi Gente.”

8:12 p.m. – Sofia was impressed by their energy despite how hard they worked with their dancing and live singing, and especially appreciated their dedication to singing in the Spanish language. Heidi noticed their diva-like confidence and ability to own whatever stage their performing from. Though Howie agreed with the other two, he said the “truth is” that they aren’t the best singers or dancers, but their personalities are their talent.

8:15 p.m. – Next was the first wild card of the night, Dance Town Family. Tonight they performed once again from the seaside rooftop with the checkerboard floor, but livened up the visual with pink costumes. Heidi, an outspoken fan of the group, spoke of their commitment to rehearsing such an elaborate routine. Sofia said that the choice to bring them back was a correct one and Howie felt like this performance was a step up for them which is all they could ask.