‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 2 recap: Were there any Golden Buzzer acts on June 2? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” season 15 continues on June 2 with another two-hour episode showcasing the best (and worst) auditions. In this phase of “AGT,” an act needs at least three of the four judges (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara ) to give them a “yes” vote to advance to the next round. If two or more judges buzz the act, it is immediately eliminated.

Each judge, along with host Terry Crews, has one chance to hit the “golden buzzer” and send an act straight through to the live performances. Terry was inspired to press his golden buzzer on the season 15 premiere by the performance of the Voices of Our City Choir. Their mission is to serve the homeless community of San Diego. In their audition they sang “Sounds of the Sidewalk,” an original tune written and produced through their songwriting clinic.

The format is the same this year as last, with “America’s Got Talent” airing initially just on Tuesdays with these first six weeks devoted to the auditions that took place around the country. Then there will be four weeks of Judge Cuts beginning in July, followed by the series of live performance shows and results episodes.

Below, follow along as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 2 in our minute-by-minute blog.

8:03 p.m. – The first audition of the night came from Divas and Drummers of Compton, a youth group of drummers and dancers that provides a safe haven for the kids to escape from their daily lives and focus their energy in a positive way. The performance was a wonderful way to kick off the show because of its high energy and audience appeal. Simon appreciated the amount of work they put in to synchronize the drumline and the dancers together. Because it was such a fun and inspirational group it was an easy YES call from each judge.

8:12 p.m. – Next up was high school sports player Thomas Day that came to the show as a sensitive, emotional singer. He feels torn between the two worlds, but his audition for the show is his statement that he’d love to devote his time to music. He sang “Break My Heart Again” by Finneas in a way that surprised the judges. His emotions truly were on his sleeve throughout and the audience ate it completely up. Howie was the lone dissenter on a panel that loved the performance — he was booed by the audience when he called it “stiff” and gave Thomas the only NO. That means with three in favor, he moves on to the next round.

8:25 p.m. – Sofia didn’t play too big of a role in the premiere, but tonight we saw her buzz musician Jordan Perez off the stage, telling him that he sounded like there was a problem with his microphone. She also wasn’t a fan of Chad Damiani‘s comedy routine, buzzing him off the stage in a fit of annoyance. Then she declared her right to do whatever she wants because she’s new so she gave Matt Harbert a “super no.”

8:26 p.m. – By the time Erin Byrne took the stage for her audition there had been a long string of denied performers. When she began singing with her mouth fully closed it was a quick round of boos from the audience and then four X buzzers in a row from the judges. Simon and Sofia were shocked that someone who presented themselves so seriously could also present such a ridiculous talent for them.

8:36 p.m. – Things went much better for Frenchie Baby, a self-anointed “crazy dancer.” With the encouragement from Sofia and Heidi that his act might change the mind of his parents who don’t support him, Frenchie showed off his body bending, contortion-focused dance moves thad had everyone squealing and hiding their eyes. Heidi even had him perform an encore of his biggest move: taking his arm out of its socket and twisting it all the way around. Overall the panel found him really talented and Simon even called him “creative.”

8:46 p.m. – After sending Frenchie through to the next round Simon wanted to see if they could get his mom on the phone. To Frenchie’s mom’s (“Momz” as it affectionately read on his phone) surprise she was suddenly on the phone with Simon who told him that he was on AGT and just received four yeses. She screamed “Oh my gosh!” and then after Simon questioned her she offered a fifth yes! One of my favorite moments on the series ever!

8:49 p.m. – Comedian Usama Siddiquee also struggles with his parents disappointment in his career choice, but still came to the show to present his talent. His stand up set very much centered on this relationship with his parents and their Muslim background as well as what it’s like to date as a man of color. Sofia was the first to applaud his set and the other three followed suit. Their favorite part of it was what Heidi touched on, that she wanted him to keep going. So obviously they threw down the YES votes because they want to know more!

9:00 p.m. – The very enthusiastic 14 year old Kelvin Dukes got to live out his dream of performing in front of Simon. Somehow, majestically, Kelvin went from spirited young kid to mature, soul truth-teller the second he began singing. Heidi loved that he chose a big song and delivered with a big voice, but honestly the only opinion anyone wanted to hear was Simon’s (let’s forget Howie pushing out a burp)! Simon called it an “amazing audition” and told him that he has a very special talent. Kelvin was so happy to receive all four YES votes!

9:12 p.m. – The Bello Sisters come from a family of performers, including their mother who was the first woman to ever cross the high wire on stilts. Their goal as possible winners is to take their act to Vegas to give their father the opportunity to join and make it a family show. For their audition they showed off strength and balance through acrobatic lifts and formations that required them to support each other while doing the splits and holding each other up with only a few of their limbs. It was an instant standing ovation for what Sofia called a “breathtaking” and “beautiful” performance and then a clear decision to send them through to the next round unanimously.

9:24 p.m. – Roberta Battaglia remembers singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” for the first time with her father when she was 3 years old and recalls watching the show from an early age as well. Now, as a 10 year old, her dream to be on the show was realized with the chance to sing for the judges. It was hard for her to push through the nerves at the start, but the judges were patient as she pulled it together to sing a deep-toned version of “Shallow.” Throughout the song Sofia’s mouth was agape with the shock of her “mature voice,” and she shared tears with Roberta following the performance and when they hugged on stage after Sofia hit the golden buzzer for her!

9:33 p.m. – With tonight’s golden buzzer out of the way, Florian Sainvet came to the stage for his magic show. In his mostly sleight-of-hand act, he made audio CDs appear and disappear from his grasp right in front of our eyes, though honestly it was very clearly (side eye!) coming from the vest he was wearing. Even still, the judges liked his stage presence and Heidi thought it was something she hadn’t seen before and so he received at least three YES votes to advance.

9:36 p.m. – Next we met Jennifer and Daiquiri for a trainer and dog trick show with a medieval theme. Jennifer amused as a wizard of sorts that beckoned Daiquiri into tricks with the swing of a wand. In their most impressive moments, Daiquiri jumped through a very tiny hoop and balanced on the wand with all fours.

9:44 p.m. – Best friends (specifically not a couple!) Simon and Maria were excited to come to the show this season because like Sofia they are both Colombian. The 12 and 10 year olds, respectively, first met in dance class and now spend all their time together. They made an instant connection with Sofia before earning a standing ovation for themselves after a high energy and solid routine. Sofia mentioned how infectious their love for dance was and Simon said they have “amazing chemistry” that he expects the audience to fall in love with.

9:52 p.m. – Hailing from Toledo, Ohio, Bonavega arrived on AGT ready to maximize his persona of “creative expression.” Tonight he performed an original song that he called the story of his life. He was so ready to get to it that he cut the judges’ pre-audition questions short and kicked it off with a “let’s hit it, baby” for the music cue. With rock makeup across his face and a costume reveal to a skim silver tassel onesie, Bonavega shocked the judges with the clarity of his rock voice and the confidence that propelled him to dance across their dais. He then wowed them with his skills on the electric guitar before receiving resounding cheers from Heidi and the audience. Howie admitted that he thought he’d be a joke, but said he’s actually the “biggest surprise” of the season. As the judges’ support became clear, Bonavega promised to keep upping the ante in his future promises since he’ll be going on to the next round!

