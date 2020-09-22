‘America’s Got Talent’ performance finale recap: The Top 10 perform one final time [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” began the final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the final live show featuring performances from the 10 finalists. The 10 acts arrived at the final after earning enough votes from the public in the quarter-final and semi-final rounds and with the support of this season’s panel of judges: Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Simon Cowell was absent from the latter half of the season as he recovered from surgery.

The line-up for this final night of performances was led by the three Golden Buzzer acts left in the competition: Howie’s pick Brandon Leake, Sofia’s pick Roberta Battaglia, and Heidi’s pick Cristina Rae. The set also included Broken Roots, Alan Silva, Archie Williams, Kenadi Dodds, Bello Sisters, BAD Salsa, and Daneliya Tuleshova.

Below, follow along with our live blog as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 23 in our minute-by-minute blog.

8:02 p.m. – While Terry Crews introduced the judges I couldn’t help but notice that all of the top 10 were in the house live except for Bello Sisters. That’s exciting knowing that they’ll all mostly be there tomorrow night for the results!

8:04 p.m. – The first performance of the night was from Roberta Battaglia. Tonight she sang “Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara. In a night that is likely to give us quite a bit of standing ovations from the judges, Roberta got the first one. Sofia told the 11 year old that she continues to be surprising with her talent. Heidi said that she is “born to be a singer” and that she can see her doing that as a career for many years. Howie took it up a notch by stating that she is the one to beat tonight because she’s been an audience favorite throughout the season.

8:14 p.m. – Performing live for the judges for the first time, BAD Salsa was up next to show off their extraordinarily quick ballroom dancing routines. While I missed seeing them in the stunning natural settings of India, to see them perform live finally was such a treat. Heidi has always been a big fan of the duo and tonight she said they bring so much creativity to what they do and that she’d fly all over the world to see them. Howie told them that they’ve always been amazing, but seeing it in person is a completely different (and better) experience. Sofia said that they took it to another level and that they’re one of her favorite acts that she’s ever seen in her life.

8:35 p.m. – After a recap of the season we got back to performances with Kenadi Dodds. Tonight she delivered a guitar ballad by Carrie Underwood called “Love Wins.” Sofia said that there was more energy in this performance because she was standing and moving around the stage rather than sitting at the guitar. Heidi compared Kenadi to Taylor Swift at the beginning of her career and Howie said she stepped it up tonight to prove that she has what it takes to win.

