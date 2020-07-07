‘America’s Got Talent’ to air rerun — with Heidi Klum! — on Tuesday, July 7

If you’re going through Heidi Klum withdrawals, have no fear — “America’s Got Talent” is airing a rerun this week with the entire judging panel intact. The Season 15 premiere will be re-broadcast on Tuesday, July 7 from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., NBC has confirmed. That’s the one where Heidi, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel welcome new judge Sofia Vergara to the long-running reality TV show. Looking ahead, the auditions will continue as planned on July 14, with a “best-of auditions” special airing July 21. Scroll down for the updated “AGT” schedule.

For the past three weeks, Heidi has been out sick with a fever, so Sofia’s “Modern Family” co-star Eric Stonestreet filled in for her. Heidi’s illness took her out of commission for half of the audition episodes, though luckily she was still able to push her Golden Buzzer for soul singer Cristina Rae before she became bedridden. Two weeks ago the popular German judge called in to let everyone know she was feeling “okay” and that she had everything she needed at home. Of course, these audition episodes were filmed back in March, so Heidi is back to her old self today and ready to get back to work. Heidi later tested negative for the coronavirus.

SEE Eric Stonestreet jokes about replacing Heidi Klum on ‘America’s Got Talent’: ‘I’ve been waiting for a long time’

The Season 15 premiere, which first aired May 26, was a thrilling two-hour episode that introduced audiences to several potential winning acts. They included pig performers Pork Chop Revue, dancers Bad Salsa, singing duet Broken Roots, electric drumming act Malik DOPE Drummer, mentalists Ryan Tricks, wrongfully convicted singer Archie Williams, dance twins Double Dragon, impressionist Vincent Marcus and danger act Muy Moi Show. At the end of the episode, host Terry Crews slammed his hand down on the Golden Buzzer for homeless chorale group Voices of Our City Choir, sending them straight through to the live shows.

Here’s a closer look at the upcoming schedule for “America’s Got Talent” Season 15:

July 7 — Auditions rerun

July 14 — Auditions conclude

July 21 — Best-of auditions special

July 28 — Judge Cuts

August 4 — 15th anniversary special

August 11 — Live shows begin for multiple weeks

