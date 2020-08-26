‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 16 recap: Which five acts advanced to the semi-finals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” continued the final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the third live performance show and Wednesday with the results of that show based on audience votes. In this quarter-finals round, which consists of four episodes, 11 acts per night will perform for the judges. On the August 25 live show, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were alone on the panel while Simon Cowell remained absent while recovering from surgery.

Of Tuesday’s 11 acts that performed, only five of them will advance to the next round, the semi-finals. Those 11 acts were: Simon’s Golden Buzzer act dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew and Heidi’s Golden Buzzer act singer Cristina Rae, aerialist Alan Silva, dance crews Bone Breakers and Dance Town Family, drummer Malik Dope, magician Max Major, stand-up comedian Usama Siddiquee, and singers Annie Jones, Nolan Neals, and Sheldon Riley.

The five that advance from this quarter-finals round will join the acts the have already made the semi-finals: singers Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath, Daniela Tuleshova and Roberta Battaglia, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, twin sister entertainers Double Dragon, dancers BAD Salsa, choral group Voices of Our City Choir, diabolo duo Spyros Bros, and daredevil Jonathan Goodwin.

Below, follow along as we recap the results on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 16 in our minute-by-minute blog.

8:11 p.m. – After a recap of last night’s performances, Terry Crews announced the acts that scored in 4th, 5th and 6th in the overnight vote and would be competing tonight for the Dunkin’ Save and judges save: W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, Malik Dope and Nolan Neal.

8:15 p.m. – In our first glimpse of the Dunkin’ Save live vote, W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew was ahead with 36% of the vote, followed by Nolan with 33% and Malik with %32, making a close race for tonight’s final two spots in the top five.

8:16 p.m. – Next Terry brought forward Alan Silva and Dance Town Family to hear their fate. Of the two, Alan advanced to the semi-finals!

