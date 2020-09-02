‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 18 recap: Which five acts advanced to the semi-finals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” continued the final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the fourth live performance show and Wednesday with the results of that show based on audience votes. In this quarter-finals round, which consists of four episodes, 11 acts per night will perform for the judges. On the September 1 live show, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were alone on the panel while Simon Cowell remained absent while recovering from surgery.

Of Tuesday’s 11 acts that performed, only five of them will advance to the next round, the semi-finals. Those 11 acts were: spoken word artist Brandon Leake, comedian Alex Hooper, acrobats Bello Sisters, vocalists Celina, Kenadi Dodds, Broken Roots, and Resound, cheerleaders C.A. Wildcats, dancers Divas & Drummers of Compton and Noah Epps, and puppeteers Lightwave Theatre Company.

The five that advance from this quarter-finals round will join the acts the have already made the semi-finals: singers Archie Williams, Cristina Rae, Shaquira McGrath, Daniela Tuleshova and Roberta Battaglia, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, twin sister entertainers Double Dragon, mentalist Max Major, dancers BAD Salsa, aerialist Alan Silva, choral group Voices of Our City Choir, dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, diabolo duo Spyros Bros, drummer Malik Dope, and daredevil Jonathan Goodwin.

Below, follow along as we recap the results on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 18 in our minute-by-minute blog.