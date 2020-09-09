‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 20 recap: Which five acts advanced to the finals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” continued the final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the first of two semifinal performance shows and on Wednesday with the results of that show based on audience votes. In this semi-finals round, 11 acts per night will perform for the judges. On the September 8 live show, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were alone on the panel while Simon Cowell remained absent while recovering from surgery.

Of Tuesday’s 11 acts that performed, only five of them will advance to the “AGT” finals. Those 11 acts were: spoken word artist Brandon Leake, singers Roberta Battaglia, Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath and Thomas Day, dance group Dance Town Family, musician duo Broken Roots, drummer Malik Dope, twin sister entertainers Double Dragon, aerialist Alan Silva, and diabolo duo Spyros Bros.

Below, follow along as we recap America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 20 and give you the September 9 semifinal results in our live blog.

8:10 p.m. – After the recap of Tuesday night’s performances, Terry Crews brought forth the semi-finalists to reveal the acts the finished in 4th, 5th and 6th place: Alan Silva, Archie Williams and Malik Dope. They’ll compete throughout the course of the night for the Dunkin’ Save live audience poll for one spot in the finals. The other two will be at the mercy of the judges to earn the last spot.

8:16 p.m. – Next Terry asked Spyros Bros and Dance Town Family to the stage to announce that neither act would be moving on in the competition.

8:18 p.m. – Between Broken Roots and Double Dragon, Terry was finally able to name this season’s first finalist: Broken Roots.

8:25 p.m. – The second finalist was either Thomas Day or Brandon Leake. With both of them on stage, Terry announced that it’s Brandon!

8:27 p.m. – The pandemic hit everyone hard, including Piff the Magic Dragon whose Vegas magic show took a huge hit this year. Luckily he was able to return to the show this season for one of his best tricks ever: making the Statue of Liberty (the Vegas one) disappear! He succeeded, but this camera trick to achieve it was revealed by a guest appearance by David Copperfield!

8:37 p.m. – Still on stage to hear their results was Shaquira McGrath and Roberta Battaglia. Of the two, only one became a finalist and that was Roberta.

8:39 p.m. – The second special performance of the night was from Ndlovu Youth Choir. Their pre-recorded performance was filmed on an African hillside, putting them just 10 miles from their hometown and allowing their singing to truly shine. It was just another wonderful surprise that this unconventional season has provided us.