‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 22 recap: Which five acts advanced to the finals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” concluded the semi-final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the first of two semifinal performance shows and on Wednesday with the results of that show based on audience votes. In this semi-finals round, 11 acts per night performed for the judges. On the September 15 live show, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were alone on the panel while Simon Cowell remained absent while recovering from surgery.

Of Tuesday’s 11 acts that performed, only five of them will advance to the “AGT” finals. Those 11 acts were: chorale group Voices of Our City Choir, dancers W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, dance duo BAD Salsa, magician Max Major, singers Celina, Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova and Kenadi Dodds, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, and sword swallower Brett Loudermilk.

The five to advance will join the finalists already determined on the September 9 results show: singers Roberta Battaglia and Archie Williams, as well as singing duo Broken Roots, spoken word artist Brandon Leake and aerialist Alan Silva.

Below, follow along as we recap America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 22 and give you the September 16 semifinal results in our live blog.

8:10 p.m. – After the recap of last night’s performances, Terry brought all the semi-finalists on stage to reveal the ones that placed in 4th, 5th and 6th after what he called one of the closest votes of the season. Those three acts that will compete through the episode for the Dunkin Save are: Kenadi Dodds, BAD Salsa and Max Major.

8:11 p.m. – In the first glimpse of those results, Kenadi was out to a strong lead with 41% of the vote, followed by BAD Salsa with 31% and Max with only 28%.

8:17 p.m. – Next Terry brought forward Celina and Cristina Rae for their results. Of the two, the one to move on to the finals was Cristina Rae!

