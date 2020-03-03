‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 first look: ‘AGT’ judges all smiles as production begins

NBC has released a first look photo from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 (see above), which has begun production at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Back again are Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, who return as “AGT” judges for their 5th and 11th years, respectively. They’re joined by a familiar face, Heidi Klum (who sat out last season), and a new judge, Sofia Vergara (of “Modern Family” fame) — the two ladies replace Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union at the judges’ desk. Terry Crews also returns as host for the second consecutive season.

Vergara is a four-time Emmy nominee for playing Gloria Pritchett on “Modern Family,” but this is her first foray into the world of reality television. The American-Colombian actress joins up with Klum, Mandel and Cowell for the 2020 cycle, but word is still out on Vergara’s judging style. Will she be mean and nasty like Cowell, or funny and quirky like Mandel and Klum? Vergara is now officially the 13th “AGT” judge in 15 seasons.

Last summer, blind/autistic singer Kodi Lee was America’s choice to win “AGT” Season 14. “It was so awesome!” Kodi exclaimed in our exclusive video interview. He also confirmed that he watched his viral audition video “over and over and over again,” as did the rest of the nation. Who will join Kodi on the “America’s Got Talent” winners list for Season 15? We’ll all find out soon enough.

Here is NBC’s official announcement about the first day filming for Season 15: “Joining us at the judges desk was ‘Got Talent’ creator Simon Cowell, 11 year ‘AGT’ veteran/comedian Howie Mandel, and we also welcomed back international fashion icon Heidi Klum. For the first time, we also introduced to the ‘AGT’ judges panel, award winning actress and global superstar Sofia Vergara. In addition, fan-favorite and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Terry Crews once again graced the stage as host!”

“America’s Got Talent” returns to NBC’s schedule in Summer 2020. Are you excited for the new season to begin? Sound off down in the comments section.

