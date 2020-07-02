Who’s your favorite ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Golden Buzzer: Brandon Leake, Roberta Battaglia, Cristina Rae … ? [POLL]

The Golden Buzzer acts for Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” are a perfect mix of variety, but which one is YOUR favorite? To recap, this year’s crop of confetti shower recipients are a child singer (Roberta Battaglia), an adult soloist (Cristina Rae), a singing group (Voices of Our City Choir), a dance act (WAFFLE Crew) and the show’s first-ever spoken word artist (Brandon Leake). Re-watch each of their “AGT” audition videos below and then be sure to vote for the best in our poll.

The performers lucky enough to receive a Golden Buzzer advance automatically to the live shows, where they’ll compete for America’s votes. This year’s live rounds are still in question because of the coronavirus pandemic, however our sister pub Deadline reports they will begin airing on August 11. A whopping 44 acts will perform over four weeks (11 per night), though it’s unclear if they’ll take place once again at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and whether a live audience will be in attendance.

Golden Buzzer: Voices of Our City Choir

Pressed by: Terry Crews

Terry immediately felt a personal connection to Voices of Our City Choir, as he was also saved by the arts at a young age. The San Diego choir’s mission statement is to not only provide goods and services back to the homeless community of San Diego, but also to feature that under-represented group of people as the vocalists. The group performed an original tune, “Sounds of the Sidewalk,” with Terry declaring, “I was just sitting there full of emotion after seeing this beautiful rendition of an original song.”

Golden Buzzer: Roberta Battaglia

Pressed by: Sofia Vergara

At only 10 years old, Roberta Battaglia made history on “America’s Got Talent” by becoming new judge Sofia’s first-ever Golden Buzzer act. This Toronto, Canada native started singing when she was only three years old and credits her father with her impressive singing voice. “When I was little I would watch [‘AGT’] and I would say, ‘Oh my gosh Mom, I want to be there one day,’ and here I am now!” Roberta told Terry before her big audition during the second episode.



Golden Buzzer: Cristina Rae

Pressed by: Heidi Klum

Soul singer Cristina Rae became the next person to earn Heidi’s coveted Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent.” Cristina, whose son Jeremiah accompanied her from Nashville, Tennessee, had a rather tumultuous audition thanks to none other than Simon. The British judge didn’t seem to fall in love with her original song choice, “In the Air Tonight,” so he made a shocking request: sing something else! Luckily, Cristina had “Gimme Shelter” at the ready as her “encore” performance and the rest is history.

Golden Buzzer: WAFFLE Crew

Pressed by: Simon Cowell

Simon initially disappointed the seven members of WAFFLE Crew on the June 16th episode of “America’s Got Talent” because he started his critique by saying he wasn’t a fan of these types of performances. “We’ve seen a lot of dance acts on this show … I’ve seen a lot of repetition over the years,” Simon began. “But I think something about your energy from the second you came on and your determination… everything. This was, I think, my favorite audition so far.” Cue the confetti explosion.

Golden Buzzer: Brandon Leake

Pressed by: Howie Mandel

If you’re unfamiliar with spoken word poetry then it’s about time you got into it! On the June 30 episode, “America’s Got Talent” showcased its first ever act of the art form and Howie was so moved by it that he awarded its artist, Brandon Leake, with his Golden Buzzer. When Brandon finished his audition about his deceased sister, the already empty auditorium (thanks, coronavirus!) was quiet, but Howie was the first to stand and clap, uttering a simple “wow.”

