‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions go entirely virtual for Season 16 and kick off on November 14

In its landmark 16th season as NBC’s most watched show of the summer, “America’s Got Talent” has announced its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next million-dollar superstar. In a recent press release, the network confirmed that auditions will begin on November 14 and the country’s most talented variety acts are invited to sign up for the chance to audition from the comfort of their own homes.

So how will all of this work? Just like in “AGT” seasons past, hopefuls will have the opportunity to meet and perform for a producer, only this time via a live stream video link. Unique talent from literally anywhere in America will be able to showcase their talent courtesy of custom-built Zoom technology. In addition, performers will have an intimate window to express why they are made for the world’s biggest stage.

Making the audition process even more exciting, Season 13 winner Shin Lim will be signing in to perform for and cheer on the Season 16 entrants on November 14. While in the virtual audition waiting room, auditionees will have an exclusive opportunity to ask the magician about his personal “AGT” journey, making for a once-in-a-lifetime audition experience.

Acts wishing to become part of the “AGT” community of prestigious performers should sign-up now or submit a previously recorded video online on the official website. There will be four live virtual audition dates: Saturday, November 14, Sunday, November 15, Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13. For more information, potential auditionees should visit the FAQ section on the “AGT website.

The “Got Talent” format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. It holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful reality television format in history with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Brandon Leake, a spoken word poet from Stockton, California was named the Season 15 champion of “AGT” after earning the Golden Buzzer in the first round from judge Howie Mandel. He performed pieces about his sister who passed away, his father, Black Lives Matter and his daughter.