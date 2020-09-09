‘America’s Got Talent’ Semifinals 1 predictions: 6 eliminated acts will be Shaquira McGrath, Double Dragon …

For the past week at Gold Derby, “America’s Got Talent” fans have been making their predictions for which acts from the 1st night of Semifinals will advance to the next round, and which ones will be eliminated. Five acts will make it through to the Finals during the Wednesday, September 9 results show thanks to a mix of America’s overnight votes, the Dunkin’ Save and the judges’ pick. That means six acts are about to have their dreams crushed on NBC’s reality TV show.

Based on our readers’ odds, things are looking good for these five acts: singer Archie Williams, singer Roberta Battaglia (Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer), aerialist Alan Silva, spoken word artist Brandon Leake (Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer) and singing duo Broken Roots. The judges collectively sang their praises during the Tuesday, September 8 performance show.

That means the other six acts are in danger of going home, according to our users’ elimination predictions. They are: singer Shaquira McGrath, singers/dancers Double Dragon, diabolo duo Spyros Brothers, drummer Malik Dope, dancers Dance Town Family and singer Thomas Day. Thomas previously withdrew from the competition due to the coronavirus, but was asked back as a wild card once he got healthy.

Here’s a closer look at the six acts that are predicted to be eliminated during the Sep. 9 results episode. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ odds?

Shaquira McGrath

Age: 26

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia

Double Dragon

Ages: 32

Talent: Singing Duo

Hometown: San Francisco

Spyros Bros

Ages: 23-25

Talent: Diabolo Duo

Hometown: New York City

Malik Dope

Age: 27

Talent: Drummer

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Dance Town Family

Age: 8-35

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: Miami

Thomas Day

Age: 17

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Brentwood, TN

