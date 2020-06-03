‘America’s Got Talent’: Here’s why Sofia Vergara’s 10-year-old Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia has an edge to win [WATCH]

At only 10 years old, Roberta Battaglia just made history on “America’s Got Talent” by becoming new judge Sofia Vergara‘s first-ever Golden Buzzer act. This Toronto, Canada native started singing when she was only three years old and credits her father with her impressive singing voice. “When I was little I would watch [‘AGT’] and I would say, ‘Oh my gosh Mom, I want to be there one day,’ and here I am now!” Roberta told host Terry Crews before her big audition during Tuesday’s episode. Watch the Golden Buzzer video above.

Can Roberta go all the way and win “AGT” Season 15? She certainly has an edge over her fellow competitors, as young girl singers have prevailed three times through the years: Bianca Ryan (Season 1), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11) and Darci Lynne Farmer (Season 12). There’s just something about the innocence and vulnerability of these talented tykes — not to mention their powerful vocals — that wins over the voting audience season after season.

“I might only be 10 years old, but I have big dreams,” Roberta told the camera. After stepping out onto the stage, Roberta explained to Sofia how she “adored” her on “Modern Family,” the long-running comedy series that netted the actress four Emmy nominations. Roberta then earned a massive cheer from Canadian judge Howie Mandel when she said she hailed from Toronto. If she ends up winning the $1 million prize, Roberta revealed she wants to get her dog Happy a “little girlfriend.”

Roberta was a bit too nervous to sing right away, so Simon Cowell suggested she take a drink of water. Terry brought her out a glass, which is when Simon noticed how “tiny” she was when standing next to the muscular host. Roberta finally broke into her rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s “Shallow,” and the judges were gobsmacked by her mature-sounding voice. Simon even suggested that Sofia “shut her eyes” and just listen to her performance.

When all was said and done, the judges and audience gave Roberta a standing ovation. Heidi Klum called her voice “amazing,” Howie said it was “unbelievable” and Sofia added it was “beautiful.” Simon instructed her to ignore bullies at school from now on because she’s “happy and successful,” something that they hate. That’s when Sofia chimed in, “Let’s see who is going to bully you after this!” She slammed her hand down on the Golden Buzzer, showering Roberta in confetti and changing her life forever

Roberta is now going straight to the “AGT” live shows, joining homeless singers Voice of Our City Choir, Terry’s Golden Buzzer from last week. The live rounds are expected to air mid-August on NBC.

