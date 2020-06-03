‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Sofia Vergara: How do you think she is doing on ‘AGT’?

What do you think of new “America’s Got Talent” judge Sofia Vergara? She joined the show for season 15 as one of the replacements for Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who were bounced after just one year on “AGT.” The other woman on the panel is returning fan favorite Heidi Klum.

Do you think Sofia has the same knack for spotting for talent as the last actress to serve on the judging panel? Remember, Gabrielle gave her Golden Buzzer to singer/pianist Kodi Lee. He went on to win “America’s Got Talent” 2019. Surprisingly, Lee did not number among the 40 acts vying for the win on season 2 of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

Vergara is a four-time Emmy nominee for her scene-stealing work on “Modern Family,” which just wrapped after 11 seasons. She has been a popular presence on talk shows and red carpets because she always speaks her mind. Will she do the same on “America’s Got Talent”?

What do you think of this new addition to the panel? After watching the first two episodes of “AGT” 15, do you miss Gabrielle and Julianne or are you glad that they are gone? Give a grade to Sofia in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section.

