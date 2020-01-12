‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ spoilers: The 10 acts on the January 13 episode are …

Episode two of season two of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will feature 10 more acts from around the world vying to be named the best of the best. Keep reading if you want to know spoilers about the line-up of talent on tap for January 13.

Among those taking to the stage on the second episode are two of the als0-rans from the most recent season of “AGT” — singer Luke Islam and comedian Ryan Niemiller — as well as 2015 finalist mentalist Oz Pearlman, 2017 quarter-finalist singer Puddles Pity Party and 2012 quarter-finalist danger act Spencer Horsman.

Representing “Britain’s Got Talent” are the 2014 champions singing group Collabro and 2019 runner-up magician Marc Spelmann, as well as 2016 semi-finalist danger act Ben Blaque and finalist dance troupe Boogie Storm.

Rounding out the roster is 2011 “Pilipinas Got Talent” winner singer Marcelito Pomoy.

While Terry Crews has returned to host, there has been a shake-up of the judges. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are still on the panel but the other two judges from last season’s “AGT” — Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union — are gone. In their place are long-time “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum and Simon’s pal from “Britain’s Got Talent” Alesha Dixon.

As with the regular edition of “AGT”, each judge gets a Golden Buzzer that will send one act straight through to the final. Three other acts will get put through each week. Two will be chosen by a group of super-fans that NBC gathered from all 50 states and one will be a judges save.

