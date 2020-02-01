‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ viewers vote for Angelina Jordan to win season 2

Singing sensation Angelina Jordan is the overwhelming favorite to win “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” according to viewers of season 2. This talented teen won “Norway’s Got Talent” back in 2014 when she was only eight. She won over returning judge Heidi Klum when she auditioned on the premier of “AGT: The Champions,” getting a coveted Golden Buzzer that sent her straight through to the final.

A whopping 89% of “AGT: The Champions” viewers want Angelina Jordan to win this second season of the all-star competition.The three other Golden Buzzer picks, all of whom are dance groups, fall far behind Angelina: V.Unbeatable, who were singled out by Howie Mandel, merit 3% while Simon Cowell’s pick Boogie Storm and newcomer Alesha Dixon‘s choice, Silhouettes, are each at 2%.

