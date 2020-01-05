‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ cast photos: Meet the 40 returning winners and favorites for Season 2

Attention “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” fans, your wait for Season 2 is almost over! The wildly popular reality TV show returns Monday, January 6 on NBC with 40 talented acts getting a second chance on the “Got Talent” stage. This year’s competition welcomes back former winners, finalists and favorites from all around the world including America, Australia, England, Holland, Italy and Myanmar. Is YOUR favorite act returning for “AGT: The Champions” Season 2? Get a sneak peek at the 40 acts by clicking through our photo gallery above.

While the first edition of the show brought back a whopping five former winners — Shin Lim (Season 13), Darci Lynne (Season 12), Paul Zerdin (Season 10), Kenichi Ebina (Season 8) and Bianca Ryan (Season 1) — the second installment only welcomes back one: Michael Grimm (Season 5). Grimm was just 30 years old when he prevailed in 2010 over opera singer Jackie Evancho. Now the 41-year-old is ready to take the “AGT” stage in a much bigger setting and try to hold onto his winning title as the ultimate “Champion.”

Other memorable acts from “America’s Got Talent” include five from the most recent 14th season: dance group V.Unbeatable, vocal group Voices of Service, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, comedian Ryan Niemiller and singer Luke Islam. They’ll be joined by the likes of violinist Brian King Joseph (Season 13), aerialists Duo Transcend (Season 13), entertainer Hans (Season 13), singer Mike Yung (Season 12), singing clown Puddles Pity Party (Season 12), mentalist Oz Pearlman (Season 10), comedian Dan Naturman (Season 9) and dance group Silhouettes (Season 6).

As for the many worldwide acts, there are 12 returning winners who claimed victories in their respective countries: Grimm (America), dog act Alexa Lauenburger (Germany), singer Angelina Jordan (Norway), musical theater group Collabro (England), acrobats Duo Destiny (Poland), dancer Emil Rengle (Rome), singer Jack Vidgen (Australia), dance group Junior Creative (Myanmar), singer Marcelito Pomoy (Phillippines), harmonica player Moses Concas (Italy), dance group Quick Style (Norway) and contortionist Strauss Serpent (Africa).

Terry Crews is back to serve as host for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2, with the brand new judging panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon. Which act are YOU hoping will win the ultimate title, joining last year’s champion Shin Lim? Explore all of the cast photos and then be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

