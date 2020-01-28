‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ judges save JJ Pantano despite his roasting of their careers

We all know how sharp Simon Cowell‘s tongue can be as the head judge of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” But his digs are nothing compared to those of 7-year-old JJ Pantano whose witty jokes made for one of the most gag-worthy moments of Monday night’s fourth episode. Watch his laugh-filled routine in the video above.

In his comedy set, JJ made biting jokes aimed at the careers and public personae of each of the judges and host Terry Crews. His commentary on Simon’s reputation, Heidi Klum‘s career as a supermodel, mixing up Alesha Dixon with Alicia Keys, relevancy of Howie Mandel‘s filmography, and the short football career of Terry were all delivered with the confidence and cutting nature that only an adult should be able to achieve.

Alesha loved the way he arrived on stage as a cute little kid and then evolved into a “brutal” comedian in his set. Simon added that he’s got a “little star glow going about” him and the fact that he “ripped into” them and they still love him “says so much.”

Previously, JJ advanced to the semi-finals on “Australia’s Got Talent” during the show’s ninth season using a similar brand of roasting comedy. There he destroyed the egos of judges Nicole Scherzinger, Shane Jacobson, Manu Feildel and Lucy Durack and host Ricki-Lee Coulter, too. We’ll see him again in a few weeks when he performs in the semi-finals of “AGT: The Champions.”