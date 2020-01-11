‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ leaked video: Mentalist Oz Pearlman reads the judges’ minds … and it’s scary [WATCH]

Oz Pearlman, a 37-year-old mentalist from New York City, previously came in third place on “America’s Got Talent” Season 10, but now he’s back as one of the 40 acts cast in “AGT: The Champions” Season 2. Oz is scheduled to pop up in the second episode of the year, airing Monday, January 13 on NBC. In Oz’s newly leaked performance video (watch above), the mentalist freaks out judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel by reading their minds and predicting what they’re going to say.

Oz began, “I promised myself that if I ever had the chance to perform for you judges and all of America again, I would savor every single moment.” Well, he did just that. His goosebumps-inducing performance started out by having Heidi, Alesha and Howie close their eyes and focus on memorable moments in their lives with “emotional significance.”

Host Terry Crews then assisted in picking a random person’s dollar bill from the audience and giving it to Simon, who folded it and tucked it away into a black envelope. Simon held up the envelope in full view of the crowd for the rest of the performance.

Using his mentalist powers, Oz correctly deduced that Heidi’s memory was her engagement and Alesha’s was a moment with a friend named Mis-teeq. Oz asked Heidi to add the dates of all three of the judges’ memories into a calculator. The sum was 74,241,041, which of course was the serial number on Simon’s dollar bill. The kicker? When Oz flipped the numbers upside-down it spelled the word “Moment,” a callback to when he said earlier he wanted to “savor every moment” on the “AGT” stage.

Do you think Oz has what it takes to win “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2? Don’t forget, a magician (Shin Lim) just won last season, so clearly the superfans have a thing for these types of acts. Watch Oz Pearlman return to the “Got Talent” stage on Monday, January 13.

