‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ premiere episode recap [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Over the next four weeks, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will feature 40 acts including one winner apiece from America and Britain as well as eight others from around the world competing to be declared the best of the best. Each of these first four episodes will showcase 10 of these acts. The series kicks off on January 6 with a two-hour premiere packed with, dare we say it, talent.

While Terry Crews returns to host, there has been a shake-up of the judges. While Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are still on the panel, the other two judges from last season’s “AGT” — Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union — are gone. In their place are long-time “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum and Simon’s pal from “Britain’s Got Talent” Alesha Dixon.

As with the regular show, each of these will get a Golden Buzzer that will send one act straight through to the final. Three other acts will get put through each week. Two will be chosen by a group of super-fans that NBC gathered from all 50 states and one will be a judges save.

