‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ recap of January 13 episode [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Episode two of season two of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will feature 10 more acts from around the world . Among those taking to the stage on the second episode that airs on January 13 are two of the als0-rans from the most recent season of “AGT” — singer Luke Islam and comedian Ryan Niemiller — as well as 2015 finalist mentalist Oz Pearlman, 2017 quarter-finalist singer Puddles Pity Party and 2012 quarter-finalist danger act Spencer Horsman.

Representing “Britain’s Got Talent” are the 2014 champions singing group Collabro and 2019 runner-up magician Marc Spelmann, as well as 2016 semi-finalist danger act Ben Blaque and finalist dance troupe Boogie Storm. Rounding out the roster is 2011 “Pilipinas Got Talent” winner singer Marcelito Pomoy.

'America's Got Talent' winners: Where are they now updates for first 13 'AGT' champions

While Terry Crews has returned to host, there has been a shake-up of the judges. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are still on the panel but the other two judges from last season’s “AGT” — Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union — are gone. In their place are long-time “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum and Simon’s pal from “Britain’s Got Talent” Alesha Dixon.

As with the regular edition of “AGT”, each judge gets a Golden Buzzer that will send one act straight through to the final. Three other acts will get put through each week. Two will be chosen by a group of super-fans that NBC gathered from all 50 states and one will be a judges save.

