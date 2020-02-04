Who do want to win season 2 of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’? [POLL]

Just because the producers of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” won’t let you vote doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have your say as to the winner of season 2. As this “America’s Got Talent” spin-off was taped last fall, it meant that viewers like you didn’t get to vote. But we want to know who you think should win season 2 of “AGT: The Champions.”

After reviewing the list of 10 acts that took part in the final that airs on February 10, vote in our poll as to your pick. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on the show, including whether or not you are a fan of the superfans.

Golden Buzzers

The four acts with guaranteed slots in the final are three dance groups — Boogie Storm (chosen by Simon Cowell), Silhouettes (chosen by Alesha Dixon) and V.Unbeatable (chosen by Howie Mandel) — and singer Angelina Jordan (chosen by Heidi Klum);

Superfan Choices

Four of the top 10 acts were chosen by the superfans: acrobats Duo Transcend (in episode 1); singer Marcelito Pomoy (in episode 2); violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (in episode 3); and acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar (in episode 4).

Judges Saves

And two of the finalists were saved by the judges: singer Hans (in episode 1); and Alexa Lauenburger and her dog act (in episode 3).

Which of these 10 acts do you want to win? Vote below and then let us know what you thought of “AGT: The Champions.”