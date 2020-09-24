These 10 acts should return to ‘America’s Got Talent’ for ‘The Champions’ season 3

“America’s Got Talent” crowned its 15th champion on Wednesday night after what was one of reality TV’s most unconventional seasons. Due to the global pandemic, the show adapted to incorporate video submission auditions, a modified Judge Cuts round then quarter- and semi-final rounds that included live performances from the Universal Studios lot as well as some pre-recorded or via satellite from different parts of the world. Simon Cowell was absent from the second half of the season while recovering from surgery, leaving Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and new judge Sofia Vergara alone on the panel.

With the country still semi-locked down and the need for social distancing and safety requirements on set still in place, where will “AGT” go from here? We hope they’ll see the successes of season 15’s adjustments and adapt them to a third season of the hit spin-off “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Another season of “AGT: The Champions” would offer us a second glimpse at some of our favorite acts from season 15 as well as a couple from season 14 that have yet to make their reappearance.

Below we name the 10 acts form the last two years that we think deserve a second chance at becoming an AGT champion. Which acts did we leave off that you’d like to see again? Sound off in the comments.

BAD Salsa – season 15 finalist

This fast-moving duo lit up the floor with dance numbers that mixed ballroom moves with acrobatic tricks. Though the judges loved them via satellite from India, when the duo finally performed live in front of them on finale night they were blown away. At one point Heidi called them the best dance act the show’s ever had.

Bello Sisters – season 15 finalist

Fifteen seasons into the show there aren’t many acts that can show the judges something they haven’t seen before, but when these three women proved that they have the strength to accomplish their dangerous balancing acts it was like an a-ha moment for the panel.

Brandon Leake – season 15 winner

Speaking of acts the judges have never seen before, Brandon was the first ever spoken word artist on the show and still managed to move Howie to speechlessness with every performance. We’ve seen acts tell stories with puppets, pictures and song, but never so eloquently and personal through poetry. We just have to hear this wonderful artist again.

Cristina Rae – season 15 third place

One of the great joys of the season was seeing Heidi’s pure love, admiration and sisterly support of Cristina. With a powerful voice that straddled genres, Cristina was able to appeal to different music tastes and earn a deserving spot as the top soloist singer in a season full of vocalists.

Detroit Youth Choir – season 14 runner-up

Terry chose DYC as his Golden Buzzer act because of his connection to their vision and that they represent all kids who just want a chance to fulfill their dreams. What Simon loved about them is that they did everything you wouldn’t expect a choir to do and predicted it could make them winners. Well, they came pretty close to fulfilling that promise. Seeing them perform on the season 15 finale wasn’t enough – give us more!

Kelvin Dukes – season 15 quarter-finalist

Our favorite vocal performance of the season was Kelvin’s cover of “Valerie” outside an old movie theater set in Universal Studios. He created an authentic throwback vibe showed with immense amount of confidence and stage presence that proved age is nothing but a number. It’s a shame he went home so early because we know he has more to show us.

Marcin Patrzalek – season 14 semi-finalist

Following Marcin’s initial audition Simon said that while most people that come to the show with a guitar don’t know what they’re doing, he showed the world what the guitar is actually for. As one of the best instrumentalists in recent seasons, Marcin deserves to stand alongside his contemporaries like Tyler Butler-Figueroa as a contestant on “Champions.”

Ndlovu Youth Choir – season 14 finalist

When Ndlovu Youth Choir returned for a special performance on season 15 in a recorded video shot in Africa it reminded us all how excellent the vocal group is, but also showed the value in allowing the acts to showcase their talent from their own environments. If an unconventional “Champions” season happens, it wouldn’t make sense without this choir.

Sheldon Riley – season 15 quarter-finalist

In a season packed with talented singers, Sheldon still stands out as one of the best despite only making it to the quarter-finals. We were all drawn in by the mysterious costumes, but stayed for the incredible vocals.

W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew – season 15 semi-finalist

This dance group from the Bronx, New York impressed Simon enough to earn his Golden Buzzer. Their dedication to their community and stylish choreography that came from and honored city living combined to tell a story in a way that Simon found inspirational and authentic.

