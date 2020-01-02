‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ sneak peek: First 10 acts of Season 2 chat about their second chances [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEWS]

Attention “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” fans, your wait for Season 2 is almost over!

The wildly popular reality TV show returns Monday, January 6 on NBC, and Gold Derby has your exclusive sneak peek at the first 10 acts who will appear in the season premiere. We recently chatted with the following performers about getting a second chance on the “Got Talent” stage and how their lives have changed since their first appearances: singer Angelina Jordan, comedian Dan Naturman, magician Dania Diaz, aerialists Duo Transcend, singer Eddie Williams, entertainer Hans, singer Jack Vidgen, dance crew Junior Creative, singer Mike Yung and dancers Paddy & Nico. Watch our exclusive video interviews above.

Angelina tells us it was “amazing” winning “Norway’s Got Talent” 2014 when she was only seven years old. “I always wanted to sing on the stage for all the people in the world,” says the now-13-year-old before adding, “it was unbelievable.” In the years since appearing on “Got Talent,” Angelina confirms she published a book about why she goes “barefoot on the stage.” Now that she’s been asked back, what would her reaction be if she was embraced by American audiences? “I would definitely stay humble,” admits the talented tyke.

Dan confesses he’s gotten a lot “more work” thanks to being a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” 2014. The 49-year-old New York comedian opens up about Heidi Klum‘s previous comments about his stand-up routine that weren’t entirely positive, saying, “You try to separate that from the personal. She just felt that some of my jokes were offensive. I don’t agree that they were, but that was her opinion.” Dan also remarks that he doesn’t “anticipate” winning “The Champions” because comedy just doesn’t have the same “spectacle” as other competing acts.

“I have been able to perform magic across Spain and also in big theaters for very important festivals,” Dania notes about how her life has changed since she was a finalist on “Spain’s Got Talent” 2018. When we ask about the male-to-female ratio of magicians around the world, the 31-year-old declares there are “more and more female magicians coming up from everywhere … we are getting really excited about magic.” Last year’s “AGT: The Champions” winner Shin Lim “put the bar very high,” Dania divulges, so “winning will mean everything.”

Duo Transcend is excited to return to the franchise because “we felt like we were so closed to winning” during their first appearance in “America’s Got Talent” 2018. The trapeze act from Salt Lake City, UT has kept busy over the past year by performing on the Las Vegas strip, which they say was an “amazing” experience. As for their new act on the “Champions” stage, the couple teases a little about what fans can expect: “It’s something that we have not performed live ever in front of anyone … it’s very dangerous.”

Strongman singer Eddie compares “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” to “being invited to the Olympics.” This 29-year-old semifinalist from “Australia’s Got Talent” 2019 says his new competition is “the best of the best.” Eddie loves when people judge him for how he looks, proclaiming, “People see one thing and then get another thing.” The song he’ll perform on Monday’s episode has special meaning to him because, “I’m an ordinary guy that just does the little things every day, and that just makes me strong.”

“I’m here as the people’s champion, darling,” Hans divulges while dressed head-to-toe in a pink floral outfit that was “a bitch to get through customs.” The 35-year-old semifinalist from “America’s Got Talent” 2018 jokes, “In a world full of Meghan Markles, I come back to this competition as a Princess Diana.” Hans has a plethora of talents to share with the world on the “Champions” stage, but his true heart lies with one judge in particular. “It’s painful when love is one-sided,” he says, “but this is the second chance for me on the show and it could be a second chance for Simon Cowell for the ride of his life.”

Jack admits that winning “Australia’s Got Talent” 2011 was “kind of all a blur for me.” Now 22 years old, the singer prevailed when he was only 14, “that age where everything is a blur.” Jack chats about the biggest changes in his life since winning the show, including how he stopped singing and “went back to normality” a few years ago. “I’m excited for Americans to see my story and what I’ve been through,” he explains, before adding he’s “super nervous and super excited” to perform in front of Simon for the first time.

Junior Creative, a dance group between the ages of 16-24, are the winners of “Myanmar’s Got Talent” 2018. “We’re more than excited” about coming to “AGT: The Champions,” they tell us. “Honestly, we’ve never been to America and this is our first time here. We’re performing here abroad for the first time as well, so this is like a big thing for us.” After winning their version of the show, they’re proud to have their own dance studio and getting to work with UNICEF and perform in front of parliament.

“I didn’t believe it,” Mike exclaims about getting the call to appear on the spinoff series. The 59-year-old subway singer from New York stole America’s hearts when he appeared in the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” 2017, but now he has a second chance at winning it all. Even if he doesn’t earn the ultimate title, “Being seen by 15 million people is a win-win situation,” he smiles. As for the song he’s chosen to sing on the “Champions” stage, Mike teases, “Some people go their whole life and never get to live out their dream, so I’m doing a song to let you evaluate your dream.”

Finally, Paddy (age 85) and Nico (age 45) tell us about receiving the call to return to the franchise after previously making it to the semifinals of “France’s Got Talent” 2016. “It’s a great experience and good to be here,” she proclaims. Because of Paddy’s age it’s hard for them to work on their act over continuous hours, but after dancing together for 16 years they’ve found a routine that works for them. “Nico is extremely considerate, so that’s the main thing,” notes Paddy.

Host Terry Crews returns to act as ringleader to the worldwide acts, with the new judging panel consisting of Simon, Heidi, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon. Which act are you most looking forward to seeing on Season 2 of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”? Tune in Monday, January 6 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see who shines, who falters, and who receives the Golden Buzzer.

