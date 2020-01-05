‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ spoilers: The 10 acts on the January 6 episode are …

Season 2 of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will feature 40 acts — including one winner apiece from America and Britain as well as eight others from around the world — competing to be declared the best of the best. Each of the first four episodes will showcase 10 of these acts. We’ve done some digging and have the line-up for the premiere on January 6.

Among those taking to the stage on the first episode is the daredevil Duo Transcend, who made it to the “America’s Got Talent” finals in 2018. Also looking for their first win are three other “AGT” alumni: 2014 finalist comedian Dan Naturman and two singers — 2018 quarter-finalist Hans and 2017 semi- finalist Mike Yung.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners: Where are they now updates for first 13 ‘AGT’ champions [PHOTOS]

Looking to add another trophy to their mantle are singers Angelina Jordan, who won “Norway’s Got Talent” in 2014, and 2011 “Australia’s Got Talent” champ Jack Vidgen as well as shadow dance group Junior Creative who won “Myanmar’s Got Talent” in 2018.

The roster is rounded out by: Spanish magician Dania Díaz, dance duo Paddy and Nicko who competed in both Britain and France, and Australian strongman Eddie Williams.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions