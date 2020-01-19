‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’: The 10 acts on the January 20 episode are …

Episode three of season two of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will feature 10 more acts from around the world vying to be named the best of the best. Keep reading if you want to know spoilers about the line-up of talent on tap for January 20.

Among those taking to the stage on the third episode is 2010 “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm. This singer parlayed his fame into a long-running show in Las Vegas. Grimm is the only past “AGT” champ to take part in this edition of the spin-off.

Three other champions from around the world are also slated to compete on Monday’s show: 2016 “Italy’s Got Talent” winner beat boxer Moses Concas, 2018 “Poland’s Got Talent” winner acrobats Duo Destiny and 2009 “Norway’s Got Talent” winner dance trio Quick Style.

Two of the als0-rans from the most recent season of “AGT” — violinist Tyler Butler Figueroa and dance troupe V unbeatable — are hoping for a better result this time around. Also in the hunt for redemption is 2015 quarter-finalist dance group Freckled Sky.

Representing “Britain’s Got Talent” are 2019 finalists magician Ben Hart and Alexa Lauenberger and her dog act. And rounding out the roster is 2019 “Holland’s Got Talent” finalist danger act Miki Dark.

While Terry Crews has returned to host, there has been a shake-up of the judges. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are still on the panel but the other two judges from last season’s “AGT” — Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union — are gone. In their place are long-time “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum and Simon’s pal from “Britain’s Got Talent” Alesha Dixon.

As with the regular edition of “AGT”, each judge gets a Golden Buzzer that will send one act straight through to the final. Three other acts will get put through each week. Two will be chosen by the studio audience, which includes the super fans, and one will be a judges save.

