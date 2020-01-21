‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’: The 10 acts on the January 27 episode are …

Has “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” saved the best for last? You decide. Episode 4 of this “AGT” spin-off airs on Monday, January 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. As with the first three episodes, it will feature 10 acts who have already taken part in the franchise that has gone global. We’ve done some digging and have spoilers on the line-up. Keep reading if you want to know the names of the talent on tap for January 27.

Among those taking to the stage on the fourth episode are three champions drawn from around the world: 2017 “Africa’s Got Talent” winner contortionist Strauss Serpent, 2019 “Germany’s Got Talent” winner Christian Stoinev and his dog Percy, and 2018 “Romania’s Got Talent” winner dancer Emil Rengle.

One of the als0-rans from the most recent season of “AGT” — vocal group Voices of Service — is hoping for a better result this time around. Also in the hunt for redemption are 2017 finalist violinist Brian King Joseph, 2011 finalists dance group Silhouette and semi-finalist acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar,

Representing “Britain’s Got Talent” are 2007 finalist singer Connie Talbot and 2014 finalists rappers Bars and Melody.

And rounding out the roster is 2019 “Australia’s Got Talent” semi-finalist comedian JJ Pantano.

While Terry Crews has returned to host, there has been a shake-up of the judges. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are still on the panel but the other two judges from last season’s “AGT” — Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union — are gone. In their place are long-time “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum and Simon’s pal from “Britain’s Got Talent” Alesha Dixon.

Alesha will use her Golden Buzzer to send one of these acts straight through to the final. Two others be chosen by the studio audience, which includes the super fans, and one will be a judges save. Those three acts will compete in the semi-final on February 3.

