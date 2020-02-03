‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’: Winner was chosen months ago

Did you watch “AGT: The Champions” in the hope that you could vote for the winner? How frustrated are you to find out this spin-off of “America’s Got Talent” was taped months ago and that you were robbed of chance to cast a ballot for your favorite of the 16 finalists. Scroll through the photo gallery above for spoilers on the “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” season 2 winner and final results.

While it was fun to see the winners from various editions of the “Got Talent” franchise competing against each other, it is hard to get too invested in the results knowing that they were decided long ago. The ultimate champion was determined by a small group of “AGT” viewers who attended the tapings of the four audition episodes, the semi-final and the final.

NBC says that among those studio audiences were superfans from each of the 50 states. However, not all of the superfans attended each taping. We do know that their tastes don’t reflect the wishes of the public as they did not vote through the previous “AGT” champ to take part: singer Michael Grimm, who won the show in 2010.

While you didn’t get to vote for season 2 winner of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” we want to know who your pick is among the 16 acts still in the competition. Cast your ballot in the poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on the show.