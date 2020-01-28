‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’: Can you keep your eyes open for Strauss Serpent’s unbelievable contortions? [WATCH]

When Heidi Klum prefaced Strauss Serpent‘s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” performance Monday night by calling him “insanely” talented, we weren’t sure how literal she meant it. But not long into his performance did that become quite clear — Strauss is a contortionist that can bend himself in, well, “insane” and frankly unreal ways. Watch his performance in the video above if you dare.

Personally speaking, I found this hard to watch all the way through. We cringed at the thought of a human body bending and twisting in such dramatic fashion — so much so that we had to turn away from the screen multiple times! But that isn’t to say that we didn’t love it! As the judges pointed out it was a talent that is both incredible and frightening to behold.

“I mean, you are incredible,” Heidi said in her critique. “This is contortionist on another level.” Alesha Dixon agreed that she loved it, adding that “It was painful to watch.” She went on to describe that everyone’s faces in the audience were strained and that she even felt “a little bit sick at one point.” Simon Cowell compared the experience to watching a horror movie in the sense that he “shouldn’t love watching what we just did. But I did.”

Ultimately, the superfans agreed with the Simon that it was one of the best acts of the night because Strauss was voted among the top two by them. That placement earned him a coveted spot in the semi-finals. That won’t be new territory for the contortionist since he went that far and further as the “Africa’s Got Talent” season 2 champion.

For us, the result means that we’re lucky enough to get to see his snake-like contortions at least one more time in the semis. Do you think you can sit through his next performance without turning away once?

