Did ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ superfans get it right by voting for Strauss Serpent and Sandou Trio Russian Bar? [POLL]

If you had told us before this season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” began that Voices of Service wouldn’t make the finale we’d have called you crazy. Following their first performance of the new season on the January 27 episode we thought they deserved a Golden Buzzer. So when new judge Alesha Dixon didn’t use it we thought well surely the superfans would vote them through.

Nope!

Unfortunately they fell into the bottom six and when pitted against Strauss Serpent and Emil Rengle they came up short.

In the second group of low scorers, Connie Talbot was set against rap group Bars and Melody and acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar. Connie was six when she competed on the first series of “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2007. On “The Champions” she returned as a 19-year-old and delivered a gorgeous piano ballad that she wrote herself, proving that her voice has developed perfectly in the last decade. But despite both her and Voices of Service’s impeccable vocal performances, the two acrobatic acts of the night edged them out — Strauss and Sandou Trio advanced instead.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners: Where are they now updates for first 13 ‘AGT’ champions [PHOTOS]

The other three acts that were up for the superfans vote were JJ Pantano, Christian Stoinev & Percy and Brian King Joseph, but because they had finished 3rd, 4th and 5th in the superfans vote their fate fell to the judges where JJ won out.

SEE Who are the ‘America’s Got Talent’ superfans: How voting for ‘AGT: The Champions’ works

Do you think the superfans made the right decision? Which of the acts would YOU have voted for if you were a superfan? Vote now our poll and let’s see if the superfans got it right.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions