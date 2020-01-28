Who do you want to win ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’? [POLL]

Are you as frustrated as we are about not getting to vote for the winner of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”? NBC may not have been interested in your opinion on the 16 finalists but we want to know. Take a look at the list of acts that are still in the hunt to be crowned season 2 winner and then vote in our poll as to your pick for the best. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on the show, including whether or not you are a fan of the superfans.

Golden Buzzers

The four acts who got Golden Buzzers were three dance groups — Boogie Storm (from Simon Cowell), Silhouettes (from Alesha Dixon) and (from Howie Mandel) — and singer Angelina Jordan (from Heidi Klum);

Superfan Choices

Eight of the dozen acts competing for six slots in the final were chosen by the superfans: magician Dania Diaz and acrobats Duo Transcend (episode 1); singer Marcelito Pomoy and magician Marc Spelmann (episode 2); violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and acrobats Duo Destiny (episode 3); and acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar and contortionist Strauss Serpent (episode 4).

Judges Saves

And four of the semi-finalists were saved by the judges: singer Hans (episode 1); stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller (episode 2); Alexa Lauenburger and her dog act (episode 3); and stand-up comedian JJ Pantano (episode 4).

Which of these 16 acts do you want to win. Vote below and then let us know what you thought of “AGT: The Champions.”