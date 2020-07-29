The best social distancing summer party is on ‘America’s Got Talent’ thanks to The Ninja Twins [WATCH]

If you’re anything like me you’ve been dreaming about hosting the ultimate poolside party this summer with all your friends and family remaining responsibly socially distant from each other. Good news is that you don’t have to dream about how to do it anymore because The Ninja Twins just gave you the playbook for it on “America’s Got Talent.” Watch their virtual audition in the Judge Cuts round above.

After their initial audition, Simon Cowell was not completely on board with advancing The Ninja Twins to this round, but because of the support from Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel they were given a second chance to impress him. Based on that first audition we knew they’d bring the same kind of all-around-entertainer charm that Hans brought us in previous seasons, but boy were were in a for a treat!

The virtual audition allowed the guys to create their own set (admittedly with a bit of help and probably a budget from “AGT” production) in their own style. Outfitted in neon and covering Justin Bieber‘s song “Yummy” was only the start of the perfect summer atmosphere they were creating. Eventually they transitioned into their backyard which was full of pool floats, an inflatable pool, a real pool and the, well, yummiest looking dessert buffet table I’ve ever seen.

Throughout the performance, host Terry Crews and judge Heidi Klum were vibing with the song while Howie was howling with laughter. Heidi did say that it “doesn’t always sound great,” but stressed that the visual was “fun” and “infectious.” But it’s the “bonkers” and “crazy” aspects that finally convinced Simon to enjoy their act.

In this season’s Judge Cuts round only 10 acts were asked to perform again for their chance to make the live shows. Of those 10, the judges had spots for five of them to move on. Unfortunately, as fun as the judges found their performance, they were not selected to advance to the live shows. But that just means we have to take what we’ve learned from their pool party and recreate it for ourselves, right? Truly an inspiration!

