‘America’s Got Talent’: Spoken word artist Brandon Leake evokes George Floyd, Breonna Taylor in emotional live performance [WATCH]

Brandon Leake has already made history on “America’s Got Talent” by being the reality TV show’s first-ever spoken word artist. But after his live performance during Tuesday’s episode, he may have just won the whole thing. Brandon’s poem started out in a light-hearted manner as he told stories about his mother calling him “Pookie,” but it quickly turned more serious as he evoked the names of Black people like Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor who never returned home to their own mothers. Watch Brandon’s “AGT” video above and read the judges’ comments below.

If you want Brandon to join the “AGT” winners list, here’s how to vote. Visit the show’s official website or download the “America’s Got Talent” App, then click on Brandon’s photo. Fans can vote up to 10 times for each contestant. Voting closes on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET, with the results being announced live on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were understandably moved by Brandon’s performance at the end of the show. Howie, who previously pushed his Golden Buzzer for the Stockton, California resident, said, “This is above and beyond anything I’ve seen, anything I’ve ever heard, especially at this time.” He revealed, “You took an older white guy and put myself into the body of an African-American mother just hoping that her son survives life.”

Heidi called the performance “very powerful” and said Brandon was her “favorite act of the night.” And Sofia added that he is “something special” and looks forward to seeing what he “can bring next.” Do you think Brandon will advance to next week’s Semifinals? Stay tuned.

